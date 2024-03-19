Established in 1993, Charter Communications has grown to become a leading broadband connectivity company, serving over 31 million customers across 41 states under the Spectrum brand. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Charter offers a full range of advanced broadband services including Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice.

Charter Communications is committed to providing superior internet, television, and voice services to its customers, ensuring they stay connected to what matters most. Spearheaded by CEO Tom Rutledge, the company focuses on delivering high-quality products with exceptional customer service, leveraging cutting-edge technology to create seamless user experiences.

In addition to its consumer offerings, Charter Communications provides enterprise solutions that cater to small and medium-sized businesses, as well as large enterprises. These services include reliable business connectivity solutions and advanced network infrastructure to support companies' growing needs. As a result, Charter continues to be a trusted partner for businesses looking to enhance their communication capabilities.