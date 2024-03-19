Founded in 1879, Chevron is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. Headquartered in San Ramon, California, Chevron operates in all aspects of the energy sector, including exploration, production, refining, and marketing of oil and gas. With a commitment to delivering reliable, affordable, and ever-cleaner energy, Chevron continues to drive innovation in the energy landscape.

Chevron's global workforce of 48,000 employees is dedicated to efficiently producing energy to meet the world's growing demands. The company employs advanced technology solutions to enhance its operations, ensuring high standards of safety and environmental stewardship. Chevron places a significant emphasis on renewable energy development and sustainable practices, aiming to reduce its carbon footprint and promote a cleaner, greener future.

Under the leadership of CEO Michael Wirth, Chevron is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace and upholding the highest standards of corporate governance. The company's robust supply chain management and strategic partnerships enable it to navigate the complexities of the global energy market effectively. Chevron's comprehensive portfolio, ranging from traditional oil and gas to emerging renewable energy sources, positions it as a key player in the energy sector.