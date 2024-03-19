CNCBI International, headquartered in Hong Kong, has been a cornerstone in the banking industry since its founding in 1922. With a workforce of approximately 1700 employees, the company has continually evolved to meet the dynamic needs of its customers. Under the leadership of CEO Patrick Li, CNCBI International remains committed to delivering exceptional banking and financial services.

Over the years, CNCBI International has distinguished itself through a comprehensive suite of services, including banking, investment services, and wealth management. The company prides itself on offering tailored financial solutions that cater to both individual and corporate clients. This approach has solidified its reputation as a trusted partner in the financial sector.

With a robust annual revenue of $1.07bn, CNCBI International leverages its extensive experience and innovative strategies to drive growth and success. The company’s dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction underscores its mission to provide superior financial services and build lasting relationships with its clients.