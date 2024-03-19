China Life Insurance

China Life is a leading provider of life insurance, pension plans, and wealth management services in China. Established in 2003, the company has grown to become a significant player in the insurance and financial sector, catering to millions of customers across the country. With a robust portfolio of products and services, China Life ensures comprehensive financial solutions for individuals and businesses alike.

Headquartered in Beijing and led by CEO Mr. Bai Tao, China Life employs around 101,459 people who are dedicated to delivering top-notch customer service and innovative financial products. The company’s extensive network and deep market expertise have made it a trusted name in the industry, committed to maintaining high standards of professionalism and integrity.

China Life's commitment to excellence is reflected in its continuous growth and substantial annual revenue. The company focuses on providing tailored solutions to meet the diverse needs of its clients, from life insurance and health insurance to investment and wealth management services. With a clear vision for the future, China Life aims to enhance the financial well-being of its customers and contribute positively to the economy.