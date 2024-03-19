China Yangtze Power

Company Profile

Established in 2002, CYPC stands at the forefront of the power generation industry in China. With a focus on hydroelectric power, the company combines traditional energy sources with renewable energy solutions to deliver reliable and sustainable power across the nation. Headquartered in Beijing, CYPC employs a team of 7,750 dedicated professionals who drive the company's mission of energy excellence.

CYPC's service offerings include power generation, energy management, and infrastructure development. The company also provides energy consultancy, ensuring that clients benefit from the latest industry insights and technologies. By leveraging its expertise in hydroelectric power, CYPC contributes to environmental sustainability while meeting the growing energy needs of modern society.

As a leader in the energy sector, CYPC is committed to innovation and sustainability. The company continually invests in research and development to enhance its service portfolio and deliver cutting-edge solutions. CYPC's dedication to environmental stewardship and corporate responsibility positions it as a trusted partner for businesses and communities seeking reliable energy solutions.