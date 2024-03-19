Cigna, founded in 1982, is a global health service company headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut. Through its comprehensive range of health insurance products and services, Cigna aims to improve the health, well-being, and peace of mind of those it serves. The company operates on a global scale, providing health services and solutions to individuals, employers, and government entities.

Under the leadership of CEO David Cordani, Cigna is dedicated to delivering high-quality, affordable healthcare solutions. The company's portfolio includes health insurance plans, pharmacy benefits management, and wellness programmes designed to promote healthier lifestyles and improve health outcomes. Cigna leverages its extensive network of healthcare professionals and innovative technology to provide personalised care and support.

Cigna's commitment to its customers extends beyond traditional health insurance. By offering a range of employee benefits and wellness programmes, the company supports the holistic well-being of its clients. Cigna's global reach and expertise enable it to address the diverse healthcare needs of a worldwide population, making it a trusted partner in health services and medical care.