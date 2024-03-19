Citic Securities

Citic was founded in 1995 and has since grown to become a leader in the financial services industry. With headquarters located in Shenzhen, China, the company has expanded its operations globally, serving millions of customers worldwide.

The company employs over 26,822 people across various locations, focusing on providing innovative financial solutions to both individuals and businesses. With a strong emphasis on technology and customer service, Citic continues to drive growth and excellence in the financial sector.

Citic's diverse range of services includes commercial banking, investment banking, asset management, and insurance. Under the leadership of Chairman Xi Guohua, the company remains committed to delivering value and fostering sustainable financial wellbeing for all its stakeholders.