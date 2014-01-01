City of Mississauga

Mississauga is a successful city with a lot going for it. People from around the world are attracted to its high-quality balanced lifestyle, excellent community programmes, efficient services, leisure options, and welcoming atmosphere. As Canada’s sixth largest city, Mississauga is a key economic centre, attracting international talent, global investment, and an enabling environment for businesses to thrive. It is a young city that has rapidly grown into a major hub for innovation and economic development. Mississauga is one of Canada’s most globally connected and culturally diverse cities. Residents hail from every part of the world and its diverse energies help fuel a vibrancy and openness to the world that makes Mississauga truly unique. It enjoys a naturally balanced lifestyle with green jewels such as the Credit River and beautiful waterfront. It celebrates its local heritage, thriving arts scene and enjoys being in the heart of one of North America’s most exciting and prosperous regions. Mississauga’s “can do” spirit and commitment to excellence positions it for success on all fronts. The possibilities are limitless.