The City of St. Louis is a significant Midwestern city occupying 61.74 square miles of land at the confluence of the Missouri and Mississippi rivers. It is popularly known as the “Gateway of the West due to its central location and historic role in the United States expanding westward.

It is also the state of Missouri’s largest and most populous metropolitan area, with its suburban communities including Chesterfield, Florissant, Kirkwood, St. Charles and University City in Missouri and Alton, Belleville, East St. Louis and Granite City in Illinois. It is named after King Louis IX of France and became an established trading hub.

As CTO for the City of St. Louis and St. Louis Department Corporation, Simon Huang reports to Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. He bears a crucial responsibility to support her vision in building a stronger, safer and healthier St. Louis and works closely with IT departments and external vendors and partners on implementing digital initiatives for greater innovation