City of San José
The City of San José has a long, proud history of leadership and influence in the arena of sustainability and in terms of its forward-reaching climate policy. Under Mayor Liccardo's leadership, the city has launched a bold plan to align San José with the Paris Climate Accord's emission reduction goals by building a truly sustainable city of the future. Its pioneering Climate Smart San José project is led by the city’s ambitious CSO, Kerrie Romanow.
Company Reports with City of San José
View All
Executives in City of San José
View All