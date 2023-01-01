Claroty

Founded in 2015, Claroty empowers organisations to secure cyber-physical systems across industrial (OT), healthcare (IoMT), and enterprise (IoT) environments – the Extended Internet of Things (XIoT). Its unified platform integrates with customers’ existing infrastructure to provide a full range of controls for visibility, risk, vulnerability management, threat detection, and secure remote access. Claroty’s solutions are deployed by hundreds of organizations at thousands of sites globally.