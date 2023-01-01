Claroty
Founded in 2015, Claroty empowers organisations to secure cyber-physical systems across industrial (OT), healthcare (IoMT), and enterprise (IoT) environments – the Extended Internet of Things (XIoT). Its unified platform integrates with customers’ existing infrastructure to provide a full range of controls for visibility, risk, vulnerability management, threat detection, and secure remote access. Claroty’s solutions are deployed by hundreds of organizations at thousands of sites globally.
Executives in Claroty
