Compass Datacenters

Compass Datacenters Company Facts

At Compass Datacenters, technology meets modern manufacturing methods to deliver projects faster, without lowering quality. Sustainability efforts lead the company from design to post-delivery performance, including the efficient use of the wider environment and water-free cooling. Compass Datacenters has been recognised as one of Inc. Magazine’s 5,000 fastest growing companies, due to its ability to cope with the rapid growth of the data centre sector.

Company Reports with Compass Datacenters

Compass Datacenters' Commitment to Community and Innovation

From engaging with community concerns to managing explosive data growth, Compass Datacenters’ Adil Attlassy, Nancy Novak & Tony Grayson tell us more

Interviews with Compass Datacenters

Tony Grayson

General Manager at of Compass Quantum

Nancy Novak

Chief Innovation Officer at Compass Datacenters

Adil Attlassy

Chief Technology Officer

Executives in Compass Datacenters

