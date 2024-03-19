Profile Picture
ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Company Facts
HQ Location
Houston, Texas, USA
Employee Count
10,200
CEO
Ryan Lance
Revenue
€52.31bn

ConocoPhillips, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a global leader in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Founded in 2012, the company has swiftly established a significant presence in the energy sector, leveraging advanced technologies and sustainable practices to meet the world's energy needs.

With approximately 10,200 employees worldwide, ConocoPhillips focuses on harnessing the power of natural resources while emphasising environmental stewardship and sustainability. Their commitment to innovation and efficiency ensures that they remain at the forefront of the industry, delivering reliable energy solutions to customers globally.

Under the leadership of CEO Ryan Lance, ConocoPhillips continues to expand its reach and impact. The company's comprehensive approach encompasses resource management and global operations, ensuring a balanced and responsible approach to energy development. Through its dedicated efforts, ConocoPhillips plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of energy.

Keywords and Services
oil exploration
natural gas production
energy solutions
sustainable energy
resource management
environmental stewardship
global operations
