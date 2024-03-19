ConocoPhillips, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a global leader in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Founded in 2012, the company has swiftly established a significant presence in the energy sector, leveraging advanced technologies and sustainable practices to meet the world's energy needs.

With approximately 10,200 employees worldwide, ConocoPhillips focuses on harnessing the power of natural resources while emphasising environmental stewardship and sustainability. Their commitment to innovation and efficiency ensures that they remain at the forefront of the industry, delivering reliable energy solutions to customers globally.

Under the leadership of CEO Ryan Lance, ConocoPhillips continues to expand its reach and impact. The company's comprehensive approach encompasses resource management and global operations, ensuring a balanced and responsible approach to energy development. Through its dedicated efforts, ConocoPhillips plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of energy.