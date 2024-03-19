Contemporary Amperex Technology

Founded in 2011, CATL has rapidly positioned itself as a global leader in lithium-ion battery development and manufacturing. With its headquarters in Ningde, China, CATL specialises in creating innovative battery solutions for electric vehicles (EVs), energy storage systems, and battery management systems. The company’s commitment to research and development has propelled it to the forefront of the battery industry, serving a diverse range of clients worldwide.

Under the leadership of CEO Zeng Yuqun, CATL has grown substantially, boasting a workforce of 116,055 employees. The company’s extensive portfolio includes high-performance battery products and pioneering energy storage solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern technology and sustainability. CATL’s strategic focus on innovation ensures it remains a key player in driving the transition towards cleaner, more efficient energy sources.

CATL's dedication to excellence is reflected in its substantial revenue, underscoring the impact of its contributions to the energy and automotive sectors. The company’s technologies are integral to the performance and reliability of electric vehicles and energy systems across the globe. Through continuous advancements in battery technology, CATL is committed to shaping a sustainable future.