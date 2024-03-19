Founded in 1851, Corning Incorporated is a global leader in materials science, with a history of over 170 years of innovation. Headquartered in Corning, New York, USA, Corning leverages its unparalleled expertise in glass science, ceramics science, and optical physics along with its proprietary manufacturing and engineering capabilities to develop category-defining products that transform industries and enhance people's lives.

Corning’s portfolio covers a broad range of industries, providing cutting-edge solutions in optical communications, display technology, environmental technologies, life sciences, speciality materials, and advanced optics. With an employee base of 58,000, Corning's dedicated team works across research, development, and manufacturing to deliver high-quality products and solutions globally.

At the helm of Corning is CEO Wendell P. Weeks, who guides the company's strategic direction and growth. Corning’s commitment to innovation and excellence is evident in its sustained investment in R&D and its collaborative approach with customers to push the boundaries of technology. This dedication not only drives Corning’s business success but also contributes significantly to progress in various sectors.