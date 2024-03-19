Profile Picture
Profile Picture

CRH

CRH Company Facts
HQ Location
Dublin, Ireland
Employee Count
79,000
CEO
Albert Manifold
Revenue
$26.13bn

CRH is a leading global diversified building materials group with operations in 31 countries worldwide. Since its foundation in 1970, CRH has grown to become a prominent player in the building materials industry, providing a broad range of materials to the construction, infrastructure, and housing sectors.

With a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence, CRH has positioned itself as a key partner for customers seeking high-quality, reliable building solutions. The company’s diverse portfolio includes products such as cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, asphalt, and precast concrete, catering to a wide array of project needs.

CRH’s success is driven by its talented workforce, dedication to safety, and a customer-centric approach. By leveraging its extensive network and industry expertise, CRH continues to deliver value and drive growth in the global building materials market.

Keywords and Services
building materials
construction
infrastructure
cement
aggregates
ready-mixed concrete
asphalt
precast concrete
Follow on LinkedIn
Visit Partner Website