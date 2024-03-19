Founded in 2011, CrowdStrike has swiftly emerged as a leader in the realm of cybersecurity. With its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California, USA, the company is dedicated to protecting organisations from cyber threats through innovative and cutting-edge solutions. Under the leadership of CEO George Kurtz, CrowdStrike has pioneered advancements in endpoint protection, threat intelligence, and incident response.

By leveraging cloud-native technologies, CrowdStrike offers unmatched scalability and speed in detecting and responding to threats. Their comprehensive suite of services includes managed detection and response, cloud security, and ransomware protection, all designed to safeguard enterprises from the evolving landscape of cyber threats. The company's proactive approach and continuous innovation ensure that their clients stay a step ahead of potential cyber adversaries.

With a robust workforce of 9200 employees, CrowdStrike continues to set the benchmark in the cybersecurity industry. Their unwavering commitment to excellence and customer-centric focus have garnered them a reputation as a trusted partner for businesses worldwide. As cyber threats become increasingly sophisticated, CrowdStrike remains at the forefront, providing unparalleled protection and peace of mind to their clients across the globe.