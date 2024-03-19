CRRC Corporation Limited (CRRCGC) stands at the forefront of the global rail transit equipment manufacturing industry. Founded in 2015, CRRCGC is headquartered in Beijing, China, and has swiftly risen to become a key player in the transportation sector. With a robust workforce of 250 employees, the company is led by CEO Sun Yongcai, who continues to drive innovation and excellence within the industry.

As a leader in rail transit equipment, CRRCGC offers comprehensive urban rail solutions, including high-speed trains, locomotives, and intercity trains. The company ensures the highest standards of safety, reliability, and efficiency in its products, catering to the growing demands of modern urbanisation and intercity connectivity. In addition to manufacturing, CRRCGC provides extensive maintenance services and rail system integration, ensuring seamless operations and optimal performance of rail networks worldwide.

CRRCGC is committed to advancing the future of rail transportation, focusing on sustainable development and cutting-edge technology. The company's dedication to research and development has solidified its position as a pioneer in the industry, contributing significantly to the global rail transit landscape. Through its innovative solutions and unwavering commitment to quality, CRRCGC continues to shape the future of rail travel, making it safer, faster, and more efficient for everyone.