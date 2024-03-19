CSX, headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, is a leading transportation company providing rail-based freight transportation services. Founded in 1827, CSX has grown to become a significant player in the North American logistics and transportation sector.

Under the leadership of its dedicated CEO, CSX continues to innovate and expand its services, ensuring efficient and reliable transportation solutions for a wide range of industries. With an extensive rail network, the company connects markets and facilitates commerce across the continent.

CSX's commitment to sustainability and safety is evident in its operations, as it focuses on reducing environmental impact while maintaining high standards of service. The company's strategic initiatives aim to enhance operational efficiency and customer satisfaction, driving long-term growth and success.