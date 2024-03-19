D.R. Horton, established in 1978, is a premier homebuilding company headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Over the decades, the company has consistently delivered quality homes across the United States, earning a reputation for excellence in residential construction. Their extensive portfolio spans numerous markets, providing homes that cater to a wide array of preferences and needs.

Under the leadership of CEO David Auld, D.R. Horton has remained committed to its founding principles of quality, value, and integrity. The company’s operations encompass homebuilding, residential construction, and land development, ensuring a comprehensive approach to creating communities. Their dedicated team of 14,000 employees works tirelessly to maintain the highest standards in the industry.

In addition to constructing homes, D.R. Horton offers an array of services including mortgage financing and title services, further simplifying the home buying process for their customers. Their commitment to property management ensures that communities remain vibrant and well-maintained long after the initial sale. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, D.R. Horton continues to lead the industry, providing dream homes for countless families.