Founded in 1984, Danaher is a global conglomerate headquartered in Washington, D.C., USA. The company operates in various sectors including life sciences, diagnostics, dental, environmental, and applied solutions. Danaher’s portfolio of businesses leverages innovation and sustainability to drive high-impact growth and deliver value to its stakeholders.

With an employee base of 63,000, Danaher continually invests in research and development to maintain its competitive edge in the global market. The company’s focus on high technology and advanced solutions ensures it remains at the forefront of industry advancements, helping to solve some of the world’s most pressing challenges.

Under the leadership of CEO Rainer M. Blair, Danaher continues to expand its global footprint, offering a wide range of products and services designed to improve quality of life and promote environmental stewardship. The company’s commitment to innovation and excellence underscores its position as a leader in the sectors it serves.