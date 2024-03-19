DBS Bank, founded in 1968, has grown to become one of the most prominent financial institutions in Asia. Headquartered in Singapore, the bank employs approximately 35,000 individuals across its global operations. Under the leadership of CEO Piyush Gupta, DBS has consistently been at the forefront of innovation in the banking sector, leveraging cutting-edge technology to provide unparalleled service to its clients.

Specialising in a broad range of financial services, DBS offers comprehensive banking solutions that cater to both personal and corporate needs. The bank's services include traditional banking, wealth management, and investment banking, ensuring clients have access to a wide array of financial tools. DBS is committed to digital innovation, continually enhancing its digital banking capabilities to meet the evolving demands of the market.

DBS's commitment to excellence is reflected in its numerous awards and accolades, solidifying its reputation as a leader in the industry. With a dedication to sustainable practices and a focus on customer-centric solutions, DBS continues to drive growth and foster financial stability for its clients worldwide.