Founded in 1837, Deere & Company, commonly known as John Deere, is a global leader in the manufacturing of agricultural machinery, construction, and forestry equipment. With headquarters in Moline, Illinois, USA, the company has established a solid reputation for quality and innovation over the decades. Deere & Company employs around 80,000 people worldwide, working collaboratively to deliver advanced solutions for their customers.

The company offers a wide range of products including agriculture machinery, construction equipment, and forestry machinery. With a commitment to sustainability and technology, Deere & Company also develops advanced diesel engines and drivetrain components, ensuring their machinery operates efficiently and reliably in various conditions.

Under the leadership of CEO John May, Deere & Company continues to drive progress in the industries it serves. The company's dedication to excellence is reflected in its continuous innovation and strong global presence. With a focus on meeting the evolving needs of its customers, Deere & Company is poised to maintain its leadership in the market for years to come.