Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero is the world’s leading local-delivery platform, with headquarters based in Berlin, Germany. The company provides services to consumers across South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Delivery Hero operates multiple brands in around 50 countries across these regions, including foodora — serving Northern European countries —, foodpanda, talabat, and other brands.

The company partners with thousands of restaurants and vendors and, with such a large supply network, is looking to change the way it serves consumers to make its food-delivery services more sustainable.