Delta Electronics, founded in 1971 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a global leader in power and thermal management solutions. With a workforce of 83,000 employees, Delta is committed to innovation and sustainability, providing cutting-edge solutions to a diverse range of industries.

Under the leadership of CEO Ping Cheng, Delta Electronics excels in power management, thermal management, and industrial automation. The company's expertise extends to data centre solutions, renewable energy solutions, and electric vehicle solutions, making it a key player in advancing technology and sustainability.

Delta's commitment to quality and innovation has positioned it as a trusted partner in various sectors. With a strong focus on research and development, the company continues to push the boundaries of what is possible, providing reliable and efficient solutions to its global clientele.