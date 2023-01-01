Profile Picture

Dojo

Profile Picture

Dojo creates payment tools and technology that empower businesses across the UK to thrive. Dojo’s products include rapid integrated card machines that process payments quickly, and the Dojo app, which lets customers track their transactions in real-time. With WalkUp by Dojo, customers have access to the restaurant queue management system used by restaurants across the UK. Every Dojo product is built to address real customer pain points by our dedicated teams in London, Bristol, Hull and Belfast.

Follow on LinkedIn
Contact Partner
Visit Partner Website

Executives in Dojo

View All

Charlie Masters

Head of Product

Read more

Nick Fryer

Chief Technology Officer

Read more