Dow, founded in 1897, stands as a global leader in materials science. Headquartered in Midland, Michigan, the company integrates science and technology to create innovative solutions that contribute to human progress. Dow's portfolio includes a wide range of performance materials, industrial intermediates, and plastics.

With a workforce of approximately 45,000 employees, Dow focuses on delivering sustainable solutions across various industries, including packaging, infrastructure, and consumer care. The company leverages its extensive expertise to address some of the world's most pressing challenges, from reducing carbon emissions to enhancing product performance.

Under the leadership of CEO Jim Fitterling, Dow continues to advance its mission of combining science and sustainability to drive innovation. Through collaboration and a commitment to excellence, Dow aims to create value for its customers and stakeholders while fostering a more sustainable future.