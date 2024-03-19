Company Profile

Ecopetrol, established in 1951, is one of the leading integrated oil companies in Latin America. Headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia, it plays a pivotal role in the country's energy sector, contributing significantly to the national economy. The company excels in the exploration, production, and refining of oil and gas, ensuring a stable supply of energy resources.

Employing around 20,000 individuals, Ecopetrol is committed to operational excellence and sustainability. Under the leadership of CEO Felipe Bayón Pardo, the company has embraced innovative technologies and processes to optimise its operations and minimise environmental impact. Its extensive network facilitates the transportation and marketing of petroleum products, catering to a vast market both locally and internationally.

With a strong focus on growth and development, Ecopetrol continues to invest in new projects, aiming to enhance its production capabilities and expand its market reach. The company's strategic initiatives align with global energy trends, promoting the use of cleaner and more efficient energy sources. As a key player in the oil and gas industry, Ecopetrol remains dedicated to driving progress and delivering value to stakeholders.