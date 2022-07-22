Edge Centres
Edge Centres is an Australian off-grid data centre and edge provider founded by CEO Jonathan Eaves in 2021. It operates out of Australia and is currently in the process of expanding into the APAC region followed by the US next year. As a company, it combines colocation facilities with fibre crossing assets, internet exchange points, and always-on redundant infrastructure.
