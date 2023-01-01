Edzcom

Edzcom - European leader in Edge Connectivity Edzcom, a Cellnex company, is a pioneer and European market leader in Edge Connectivity, solely dedicated to designing, building and operating private 4G and 5G networks. As more and more companies and industries choose private networks to seize digitalisation opportunities, Edzcom’s edge connectivity solutions offer high-performance private wireless connectivity for enterprise resource planning, automation, robotics and real-time remote monitoring. Edge Connectivity helps industries unlock productivity and growth, offering continuity and security for business-critical operations. In July 2020, Edzcom was acquired by Cellnex Telecom and is accelerating is European expansion ever since.