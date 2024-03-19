EOG Resources is a prominent player in the oil and gas industry, established in 1999. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company has carved out a significant presence in the energy sector. With a strong emphasis on oil and gas exploration and production, EOG Resources has become synonymous with innovation and efficiency in the industry.

Under the leadership of CEO Ezra Yacob, EOG Resources has consistently demonstrated its commitment to sustainable and responsible energy production. The company employs advanced technologies and methodologies to ensure optimal performance and minimal environmental impact. EOG Resources prides itself on its ability to adapt to the ever-evolving energy landscape while maintaining high standards of operational excellence.

EOG Resources' portfolio includes a diverse range of energy assets, with a focus on the exploration and production of natural gas and crude oil. The company operates with a strategic vision aimed at long-term growth and value creation for its stakeholders. With a robust workforce of 4,100 employees, EOG Resources continues to drive forward in the quest for energy solutions that meet global demands.