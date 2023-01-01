Equinix

Equinix® is the world’s digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. At Equinix®, we believe that we have the opportunity and responsibility to harness the power of technology to create a more sustainable future.

Equinix® was the first company in the data centre industry to set a science-based emission reduction target and commit to becoming climate neutral globally by 2030. The company is also the first data centre to set a 100% renewable energy goal. Equinix® is embedding a Future First sustainability agenda across its own business and building out a solutions stack designed to enable our customers to deliver their own sustainable digital transformation.