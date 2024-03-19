Founded in 1876, Ericsson is a leading multinational networking and telecommunications company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. The company has consistently pushed the boundaries of technology, establishing itself as a pioneer in mobile broadband and 5G innovation. Over the years, Ericsson has expanded its offerings to include a comprehensive range of services that support the digital transformation of businesses globally.

Ericsson specialises in delivering cutting-edge telecommunications solutions, including the development and deployment of mobile broadband technologies and IoT services. The company’s robust portfolio also covers cloud services, managed services, and enterprise solutions, all designed to meet the ever-evolving needs of its diverse client base. With a strong emphasis on research and development, Ericsson continues to drive advancements in 5G networks, ensuring its customers stay ahead in an increasingly connected world.

Under the leadership of CEO Börje Ekholm, Ericsson remains committed to innovation and sustainability, aiming to create a more connected and efficient world. The company’s dedicated workforce of 108,000 employees operates across various regions, providing expert consulting and software development services. As a global leader in telecommunications, Ericsson is poised to shape the future of connectivity through its extensive expertise and innovative solutions.