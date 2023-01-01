eStruxture Data Centers

eStruxture is the largest Canadian-owned data centre provider with locations in Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, and Calgary. Our solutions are designed to give you more: more locations, more capacity, more connections that enable you to run modern, demanding enterprise applications, and offer your business the control to rapidly scale in response to unpredictable changes in business processes.

eStruxture offers access to 15 sustainably-designed facilities with over 760,000 sq. ft. of data centre space and 130MW of power across all sites.