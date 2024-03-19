Evonik is one of the world’s leading speciality chemicals companies. Its products make tyres fuel-efficient, mattresses more elastic, medications more effective and animal feeds healthier.

The company is active in more than 100 countries and generated sales of €15.3bn and an operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) of €1.66bn in 2023. Its website says: ‘Evonik goes far beyond chemistry to create innovative, profitable and sustainable solutions for customers. More than 33,000 employees work together for a common purpose: We want to improve life, today and tomorrow.’