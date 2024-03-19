Profile Picture
Exiger is revolutionising the way corporations, government agencies and banks navigate risk and compliance in their third-parties, supply chains and customers through its software and tech-enabled solutions. Exiger's mission is to make the world a safer and more transparent place in which to succeed. 

Emboldening its 550 customers across the globe – including 150 in the Fortune 500 and over 50 government agencies – with award-winning AI technology, Exiger leads the way in ESG, cyber, financial crime, third-party and supply chain management. 

Its work has been recognized by 40+ AI, regtech and supply chain partner awards. 

 

Exiger expert whose military nous keeps supply chains safe

Once in the Marine Corps, Theresa Campobasso of risk-management specialist Exiger now counters threat in the supply chain

Theresa Campobasso

Senior Vice President of Strategic Accounts at Exiger

Exiger's Campobasso helping keep supply chains safe

Theresa Campobasso

Senior Vice President of Strategic Accounts at Exiger

