Exness

Exness is a global multi-asset broker which uses a unique combination of technology and ethics to create a favourable market for traders and raise the industry benchmark. Exness’ ethos and vision revolve around the concept of offering its clients a frictionless trading experience, by bringing to life the financial markets in the way they should be experienced. Exness’ identity and commitment to the two worlds of technology and ethics, as well as its loyal client base which counts over 600,000 active traders are key drivers of the global brand. Today, Exness records over $4 trillion in monthly trading volume and has set its focus on a strategic expansion to new corners of the world.