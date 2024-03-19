Experian plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global leader in information services. Founded in 1980, the company leverages data and advanced analytics to help businesses manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision-making. Experian also provides valuable assistance to consumers, enabling them to manage their credit and protect against identity theft.

Operating in over 37 countries with a workforce of approximately 22,000 employees, Experian delivers innovative solutions across sectors including financial services, telecommunications, automotive, and retail. The company’s services are designed to empower clients to make smarter, more informed decisions and optimise their business operations. Under the leadership of CEO Brian Cassin, Experian continues to expand its services to meet the evolving needs of its global clientele.

Experian’s core offerings include credit reporting, data analytics, decisioning solutions, and fraud prevention. These services are tailored to provide both consumer and business credit information, ensuring a comprehensive approach to credit and identity management. By harnessing the power of data, Experian commits to fostering greater financial inclusion and delivering improved outcomes for clients and consumers worldwide.