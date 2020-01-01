Expo 2020 Dubai

World Expos are one of the oldest and largest international events on the planet. Taking place every five years. It is a festival for all, where everyone can experience, explore, innovate and have fun by sharing ideas and working together. Officially known as International Registered Exhibitions, World Expos are a global gathering of nations dedicated to finding solutions to pressing challenges of our time by offering a journey inside a universal theme through engaging and immersive activities. Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first World Expo ever hosted in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region. Through the theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, it aims to host a World Expo that inspires people by showcasing the best examples of collaboration, innovation and cooperation from around the world. A launch pad for broadening horizons and exchanging inspiring ideas, Expo 2020 reflects the UAE’s commitment to building a cleaner, safer, healthier future for every person from every community, as we welcome more than 200 participants, including 192 countries as well as multilateral organisations, businesses and educational establishments, for 182 visually striking and emotionally inspiring days.