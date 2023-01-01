Profile Picture

EY

Profile Picture

The global EY organization is one of the world’s largest professional services organizations. Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

Follow on LinkedIn
Visit Partner Website

Articles with EY

View All
Featured

EY: Creating business value from sustainability and ESG

Steve Varley, EY Global Vice Chair – Sustainability, talks exclusively to us about creating business value from sustainability and ESG

EY Collaborations: Banking on diversity

How EY is helping to create a culture that values diversity both inside and outside our doors.

Company Reports with EY

View All
Featured

How to build autonomous and sustainable supply chains

Glenn Steinberg shares insight into how EY teams are building the next generation of resilient, sustainable and autonomous supply chains.

Read more

Interviews with EY

View All
Featured

Glenn Steinberg

EY Global Supply Chain Leader

Read more

Videos with EY

View All

EY Collaborations: Banking on diversity

Executives in EY

View All

Glenn Steinberg

EY Global Supply Chain Leader

Read more

Steven Maynard

EY Canada’s Government & Public Sector Consulting Leader

Read more