Founded in 2010 by Co-CEOs Daniel and Michael Broukhim alongside Editor-in-Chief Katie Echevarria Rosen Kitchens, FabFitFun is a lifestyle membership and shopping experience whose mission is to deliver happiness and wellbeing to everyone, everywhere. Its flagship product, the FabFitFun Box, delivers a curated collection of full-size products across beauty, fashion, fitness, wellness, home and tech each season of the year. In addition to the box, FabFitFun members receive access to year-round perks including the FabFitFun online community, members-only shopping experiences, exclusive digital content and more.

How FabFitFun Grew to Become a Force in E-Commerce

FabFitFun’s explosive growth is thanks in no small part to its immense capacity, technological innovation and forward-thinking strategies in logistics

Mark Gavin

Senior Director, Global IT at FabFitFun

Nathan Goodrich

Senior Director of Inventory and Logistics at FabFitFun

Paul Mendez

Vice President of Finance - Supply Chain, Partnerships, and Support Operations

Julian Van Erlach

SVP Global Supply Chain, Fulfilment and Logistics at FabFitFun

