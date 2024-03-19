Founded in 2010 by Co-CEOs Daniel and Michael Broukhim alongside Editor-in-Chief Katie Echevarria Rosen Kitchens, FabFitFun is a lifestyle membership and shopping experience whose mission is to deliver happiness and wellbeing to everyone, everywhere. Its flagship product, the FabFitFun Box, delivers a curated collection of full-size products across beauty, fashion, fitness, wellness, home and tech each season of the year. In addition to the box, FabFitFun members receive access to year-round perks including the FabFitFun online community, members-only shopping experiences, exclusive digital content and more.