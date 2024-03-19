FEMSA is a leading company in the beverage and retail sectors, headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico. Founded in 1890, FEMSA has a rich history of providing top-quality products and services in various markets. The company operates through several business units, each focused on delivering excellence and innovation.

Under the leadership of CEO José Antonio Fernández Carbajal, FEMSA has expanded its reach to include logistics and health services, catering to diverse consumer needs. The company's commitment to sustainability and community engagement sets it apart, ensuring responsible growth and positive impact on society.

FEMSA employs approximately 350,000 people, reflecting its significant contribution to the global economy. With its robust portfolio and strategic initiatives, FEMSA continues to drive progress in the beverage industry, retail, logistics, and beyond, maintaining a strong focus on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders alike.