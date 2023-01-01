Fidelity

Fidelity International offers investment solutions and services and retirement expertise to more than 2.5 million customers globally. As a privately held, purpose-driven company with a 50-year heritage, it focuses on investments for the long term. Operating in more than 25 countries and with $780.7 billion in total assets, its clients range from central banks, sovereign wealth funds, large corporates, financial institutions, insurers and wealth managers, to private individuals.