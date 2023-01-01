First Bank

First Bank has been in finance for four generations and over 100 years now. Their dedicated family history is a proud asset of theirs, with a culture of long-standing family ownership that certainly sets First Bank apart from its counterparts in the financial services industry.

The First Bank story began in 1906, when the Creve Coeur Farmers’ Bank was established to help residents of a small farming community near St. Louis to reach their financial goals.

Today, First Bank is a financially solid financial institution with over USD $6.8 billion in assets, nearly 70 retail locations, full-service mortgage, wealth management, and business banking services.