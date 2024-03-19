Founded in 1969, Flex has grown into a leading manufacturing solutions provider, leveraging its extensive expertise in supply chain management and logistics. With a global presence, Flex offers a comprehensive range of services aimed at helping businesses optimise their operations and drive innovation. The company prides itself on its ability to deliver tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of its clients, ensuring efficiency and quality at every stage.

Flex is headquartered in San Jose, California, USA, and employs approximately 148,000 people worldwide. Under the leadership of CEO Revathi Advaithi, Flex continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the manufacturing sector. The company’s commitment to excellence has made it a trusted partner for businesses looking to stay ahead in a competitive market.

At the core of Flex’s offerings is a robust portfolio of services that includes design engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain management. By integrating these capabilities, Flex helps businesses streamline their processes, reduce costs, and bring innovative products to market faster. With decades of experience and a forward-thinking approach, Flex remains a key player in the global manufacturing landscape.