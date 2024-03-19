Freddie Mac, headquartered in McLean, Virginia, is a vital player in the US mortgage finance system, established in 1970. As a government-sponsored enterprise (GSE), it plays a pivotal role in providing liquidity, stability, and affordability to the nation's housing market. Freddie Mac achieves this by purchasing mortgages from lenders, packaging them into securities, and selling them to investors. This process helps ensure a stable flow of funds to mortgage lenders, promoting homeownership and rental housing opportunities.

Under the leadership of CEO Michael J. DeVito, Freddie Mac is committed to innovation and efficiency in the secondary mortgage market. The company's strategic initiatives focus on enhancing the mortgage experience for borrowers and lenders alike, leveraging technology and data analytics to streamline processes and mitigate risks. Freddie Mac's efforts contribute to a more robust and resilient housing finance system, supporting both single-family and multifamily housing markets.

Freddie Mac's dedication to affordable lending and housing stability is evident through its various programmes and partnerships aimed at expanding access to credit and fostering sustainable homeownership. By maintaining a strong presence in the financial services industry, Freddie Mac continues to play a crucial role in addressing the challenges facing the housing market, ensuring that more Americans have the opportunity to achieve their homeownership dreams.