Company Profile

Fresenius, headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany, has been a cornerstone of the healthcare industry since its founding in 1912. They are renowned for their extensive range of services and products, which encompass healthcare, medical technology, and pharmaceuticals. This includes dialysis, infusion therapy, biosimilars, and comprehensive hospital management solutions.

Under the leadership of CEO Stephan Sturm, Fresenius has maintained a steadfast commitment to improving patient care through innovation and advanced medical technology. The company's diverse portfolio serves hospitals, outpatient care facilities, and provides essential pharmaceuticals, ensuring they meet the needs of the healthcare sector globally.

Fresenius employs over 193,000 people worldwide, making it one of the largest employers in the healthcare sector. With a strong focus on research and development, they continue to pioneer advancements in medical technology and patient care, solidifying their position as a leader in the industry.