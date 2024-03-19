Founded in 1935, Fujitsu is a leading global information and communication technology (ICT) company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. With a rich history spanning over eight decades, Fujitsu provides a broad range of technology products, solutions, and services, including IT services, consulting, and cloud computing. The company is dedicated to driving digital transformation for clients, leveraging its extensive experience and innovative technologies to deliver cutting-edge solutions.

Fujitsu operates with a global workforce of approximately 124,000 employees, all committed to delivering exceptional value to clients across various industries. The company excels in managed services and enterprise solutions, ensuring that businesses can optimise their operations and achieve their strategic objectives. Fujitsu’s expertise in cybersecurity and AI solutions further strengthens its position as a trusted partner for organisations looking to navigate the complexities of the digital age.

Under the leadership of CEO Takahito Tokita, Fujitsu continues to innovate and expand its service offerings, particularly in data analytics and other emerging technologies. The company remains focused on sustainability and responsible business practices, aiming to create a connected society that is both prosperous and secure. As a testament to its enduring commitment to excellence, Fujitsu consistently ranks among the top global ICT companies, driving progress and transformation worldwide.