G4S Ltd

G4S is part of Allied Universal, a leading security and facility services company that provides proactive security services and cutting-edge smart technology to deliver tailored, integrated security solutions that allow clients to focus on their core business.

It provides trained and screened security officers, as well as security systems such as access control, CCTV, intruder alarms, fire detection, video analytics and security and building systems integration technology.

G4S spends over a billion dollars a year with suppliers and subcontractors, giving business to thousands of SMEs across the globe.