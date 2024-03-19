Glencore International

Glencore, founded in 1974 and headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, is a global leader in the mining and trading of commodities. With operations spanning over 35 countries, Glencore engages in the production and marketing of various natural resources, including metals, minerals, energy products and agricultural commodities. The company’s extensive supply chain network ensures efficient delivery and distribution of raw materials to industries worldwide.

With a workforce of approximately 18,000 employees, Glencore operates with a strong commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility. The company places a significant focus on health, safety, environmental protection and community engagement. Glencore aims to create lasting value through responsible mining practices and by contributing positively to the communities in which it operates.

Gary Nagle, the CEO of Glencore, leads the company with a vision of innovation and growth, ensuring the business remains at the forefront of the global commodities market. Through strategic investments and a robust operational framework, Glencore consistently delivers high-quality products and services to its clients, driving progress and development in various industrial sectors.